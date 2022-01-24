David LeRoy Roby

David LeRoy “Dave” Roby, 75, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Ascension-St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

He was born March 30, 1946 in Elwood, the son of Paul LeRoy and Dorothy Lucille (Doan) Roby.

Dave was a 1964 graduate of Frankton High School.

He worked for 46 years in production at Delco Remy in Anderson and retired in 2010. He was also a member of the Fire Brigade at Delco Remy.

David married his soulmate, Cara Sue Lainhart, on June 5, 1965, and they shared over 56 years of marriage together.

Dave was a longtime member of Third Street Church of God; U.A.W. #662; and formerly the Elwood Lions Club.

He was an avid supporter of youth sports programs and had formerly served on the Board of Commissioners of the Elwood Athletic Club as well as President of the Elwood Babe Ruth. Dave was the founder of the Elwood Community Service Club, a non-profit group focused on raising money to help people and programs in the community. Dave also formerly served several terms on the Elwood Board of Works and the Elwood Board of Zoning Appeals.

Well-known for never knowing a stranger, Dave could regularly be found riding his golf cart, attending various community events, and most importantly – watching his grandson play football and baseball.

Dave formerly owned the Panther Inn Arcade on Main Street as a safe place for kids to have fun – providing their school grades were kept up on their report cards. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years, and he nearly always wore a hat.

More than anything, Dave’s family was the most important part of his life. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dave’s loving family includes his wife, Cara Sue Roby of Elwood; son, Scott (Doug) Roby of Indianapolis; daughter, Veronica “Mia” Roby of Elwood; grandson, Wade Leroy Roby; siblings, Linda Kane and Tim Roby, both of Elwood; uncle, Jerry (Deanna) Doan of Gaston; his “grand-pups” pack; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by both his parents.

A funeral service celebrating Dave’s life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and all visitors are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Athletic Club through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.