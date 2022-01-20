KOKOMO – Scott Lee Smay, 59, of Kokomo, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 5, 1962, in Tipton. Scott’s parents are the late C. Kent Smay and Sharon S. Smay. He grew up in Windfall and is a 1981 graduate of Tri-Central High School. Scott was also a member of Windfall United Methodist Church.

Scott was the owner/operator and driver of Trinity Covenant Trucking and had previously worked for Walker Racing Team.

Survivors include his mother, Sharon Smay of Windfall; two children, Nikolas Smay of Kokomo and Emily Leavitt of Rigdon; his wife, Beth Smay; two siblings, Michael Smay of Kirkland, Wash. and Jody Harden of Windfall; and one granddaughter.

Scott was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Chris Smay.

Funeral services for Scott will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Markins presiding. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Memorial contributions in Scott’s memory may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses through Fund the Funeral at https://fundthefuneral.com/scott-l-smay or at the funeral home.