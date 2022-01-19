TCSC cancels classes due to COVID cases

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

TCSC has canceled classes for the rest of the week due to the high number of absences related to COVID-19. In addition, Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 24 and 25 will be virtual learning days. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Most extracurricular practices and events will continue as scheduled during this period.

The decision was not made lightly as the district has done a remarkable job continuing instruction since the start of the school year. Despite its best efforts, the recent surge overtaxed the district with a high number of student and staff absences. The shift in the schedule will give staff and students who need it the ability to isolate, get healthy and return to in-person learning.

“Thank you for understanding and we apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” said TCSC Superintendent, Dr. Ryan Glaze. “Please stay healthy and take care of yourselves and each other.”