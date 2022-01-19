PENDLETON – James Eston “Sonny” Pedigo, 61, of Pendleton, passed away at his home.

He was born on Aug. 14, 1960, to the late James and Eva Mae (Watson) Pedigo in Noblesville.

Sonny was a graduate of Westfield High School and retired after 31 years with the Indiana State Highway Department. He was a member of Hinkle Creek Masonic Lodge and active in the Tipton Gun Show. Sonny enjoyed Arizona, the West and was a fan of John Wayne.

He is survived by his sister, Anna (Ted) Maynard; nephews, Clinton (Jodi) Wooten, Seth (Stephanie) Wooten and Cody (Rachel) Wooten; great-nephew, Conner Wooten; great-nieces, Trinity Wooten, Esme Wooten and Tessa Raven Wooten.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan St. in Noblesville.

