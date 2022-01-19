RUSSIAVILLE – Connie Lee Thomas, 78, Russiaville, went to be with her Heavenly Father at 5:38 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at her home.

She was born Aug. 3, 1943, in Tipton, the daughter of the late Gilbert Leroy and Leila Fern (Rude) Goodnight. On June 9, 1961, she married Jerry G. Thomas, who preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2006.

Connie was a 1961 graduate of Jefferson Township High School. She retired from Delco Electronics in 1997 after 30 years of service. She worked for Kokomo Center Schools from 1999-2012 as a cook.

Connie was a member of Family Worship Center and was a part of a euchre and bunko club. She also was a co-founder of the Russiaville Girls Softball League. Connie enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, camping, shopping and her genealogy research. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her children, Micheal (Erin) Thomas, Matt (Lisa) Thomas, Michelle (Jason) Smith and Melissa (Bryan) Wolfe; daughter-in-law, Lisa Thomas; grandchildren, Acia Holland, Taylor Thomas, Erin Thomas, Cody (Maricela) Moore, Wyleigh Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Jordan Thomas, Jaci (Matt) Arney, Noel (Amanda) Ives, Rhianon Poole, Grant Wolfe, and Courtney Wolfe; and great-grandchildren, Kristopher, Arie, Kolton, Izzac, Tanner, Tyler, Parker, Conner and Layla.

In addition to her husband Jerry, Connie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Thomas; sister, Pauline (Paul) Carrico; and granddaughter, Hope Thomas.

A funeral service will be at noon Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. in Russiaville, with Pastor Jim Bradley officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.

Friends may visit with the family 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Connie’s memory.

