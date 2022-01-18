William V. Howell

ALEXANDRIA – William Vern Howell, 87, of Alexandria, passed away on Jan. 16, 2022, at his residence after an extended illness.

Bill was born in Elwood, Ind., on March 27, 1934, and was the son of William J Howell (stepmother Helen) and Selma Tulowitzky (step-father Gus).

On Feb. 2, 1965, he married his wife of 54 years, Ollean “Ollie” (Sutton) Howell. She preceded him in death in 2019.

Bill was a retired Chief Petty Officer of the United States Navy with 20 years of service. He also a retired truck driver for Teamsters #135.

He was an avid bowler, gardener, and reader. But first and foremost was his family who always came first.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Calvin (Becky) Howell, Angela Overman, Amy (David) Hedgecraft, Wanda Collins, and Jimmie Collins; his seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Eleanor (Jim) Wisehart, Carmen Sipes, Beverly (Herman) Summers, Richard Howell, John Howell, Mary (Neil) Retherford and Ivan Howell, and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ollie; siblings, Robert Tulowitzky, Robert Howell, Jerry Howell, Charlene Benoit, and Patsy Romero.

A private family graveside service will be held later.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored and blessed to care for Bill and to serve the Howell family once again.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Bill’s tribute page at www.whetselfuneralservice.com.

