Jones wins all-around Gold in USAG Interstate meet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. –– After not feeling well and skipping practice all week, Elwood’s Chelsea Jones, decided to travel with her mother and coach, Jessica Jones, to compete in the Ozone Gymnastics Invitational here on Saturday and let the chips fall where they may. And the chips ultimately fell her way as she came away with her division’s all-around championship title.

Jones, an Elwood High School senior who competes for Wright’s-Noblesville Gymnastics and is a two time Level 9 USAG Region 5 Dream Team member for the Eastern National Championships, had resigned herself at the beginning of the week to not competing in her first scheduled meet of the season. Her lack of practice time in the gym during the week was a major determining factor. However, on Thursday she felt better so she decided to compete more for practice than anything else.

The Ozone Invitational, a USA Gymnastics sanctioned event, had gymnasts come from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee to compete in the Interstate meet. Jones, competing in the Level 9 Senior B division, placed second on the beam and floor exercise, third on the uneven bars, and fourth on the vault. Her placements in her four events earned her the the sll-sround gold medal.