Emma Marie Tunnell, 74, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Community Hospital in Anderson following multiple health issues.

She was born in Sweetwater, Tenn. on March 6, 1947, to the late John and Annie (Bellamy) Riddle.

Following graduation from high school, she married Ralph E. Tunnell on March 10, 1967, and he preceded her in death in 1990.

She was a devoted member of Victory Baptist Church in Elwood.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Tunnell, and Angie Tunnell; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Edith Stover, David Riddle, Marvin Riddle, Mary Riddle, and Joann Riddle; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son David Tunnell in 2004.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

A funeral service to honor Emma’s life will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Benjamin Schoettle officiating. Burial will take place in the Elwood City Cemetery.

