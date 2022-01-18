Eagles top Argylls in CIC action

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BY RICK TEVERBAUGH

FAIRMOUNT – At first glance it might appear that the Frankton Eagles got by conference rival Madison-Grant by the skin of their teeth.

But Frankton’s 53-50 win here Friday was really by the skin it had in its defense.

The Eagles had a 42-32 lead just before the end of the third quarter and were still on top 43-35 going into the final stanza. What followed over the next eight minutes was, at times, an offensive nightmare.

The visitors turned the ball over eight times in the period and hit only 2-of-5 from the free throw line and still the Argylls only scored 15 points in the final period.

“Defense definitely won us the ball game tonight, but we’ll take it,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobston. “Any time you can go on the road in the (Central Indiana Conference) and get a win against a good team, it feels good. But we have to take better care of the basketball at the end of the game.”

Madison-Grant scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to take a 44-43 lead, one of the few times in the contest the home team was in front. Frankton needed to answer back.

The Eagles got a basket to go up 45-44, but what really triggered that run came three possessions later. Senior Jacob Davenport stepped up to pick off an Argylls’ pass and went to the other end with authority for a 47-44 advantage.

“I had a turnover the previous possession, so I felt like I needed to make up for it,” said Davenport. “I got into the passing lane and was able to get it and go score.” The Eagles scored the next five points for a 52-44 lead with just over two minutes remaining. A three-point play by Blake Mills was a key moment as well.

But Madison-Grant wasn’t finished. The Argylls scored the next five points and trailed 52-49 with 48 seconds left. Sophomore Teagan Yeagy hit one of two free throws with 21.5 on the clock. Just seconds later Harrison Schwinn was fouled, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Yeagy missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Argylls ahead. The Eagles collected the rebound and Colin Gardner was fouled with 3.6 seconds left. Gardner hit the first but missed the second. M-G rebounded and called time out with 3.1 left.

Both teams traded time outs. The Argylls’ shooters downcourt were covered, so the ball came in to Jase Howell, who streak down the near sideline with the ball. He stopped at the 3-point line but the Eagles had him covered. Howell faked a shot but time ran out before he could launch an attempt.

The fact that the Eagles were up 31-27 at halftime was due, in a large part to Schwinn’s production. He had 17 points at intermission and finished with a game-high 22.

“Harrison is our leading scorer, so we try to get him the ball whenever we can, especially when he has a size advantage,” said Davenport. Schwinn hit 9-of-14 field goals to help the team to a warm shooting night of 20-of-37.

The other place where the Eagles were able to offset 21 turnovers for the game was on the boards where they held a 27-15 advantage. Gardner was the stalwart in that area as he had 10 boards to go with his 12 points. Davenport also scored 11.

Seth Lugar topped the Argylls with 13 points, but he fouled out in the fourth quarter. None of his teammates scored more than nine. “We wanted to hold (Howell) down and I think he had less than his season average,” said Davenport.

The Eagles are now 5-6 overall and 2-1 in the league. “We have two road win in the conference now so we feel like we are in a good spot. We’ve got some games coming up at home (in the CIC).” Frankton visits Muncie Burris today.