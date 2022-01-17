ARCADIA – Mary Lou Cage, 68, of Arcadia, died at 3:17 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at her residence.

She was born in Tipton County on Dec. 12, 1953, to Donald and Earle (Cuningham) Shock. On June 28, 1975, she married Joseph Cage. The couple had five children and enjoyed 46 years of marriage together.

Mary devoted her life to caring for others. She was a registered nurse at Tipton Hospital and Riverview Hospital during her 38-year career before she retired in 2015. Mary graduated from Tipton High School class of 1972. After high school, she continued her education and graduated from Indiana University Kokomo as a registered nurse in 1979. She loved to fish, go bowling and dancing. Mary cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; children, Dan Cage and wife Kelly of Florida, Kimberly Cage and husband Robin Miller of Indiana, Adam Cage of Florida, April King and husband Patrick of Indiana and Sarah Cage of Indiana; three siblings, Debbie Seitler of Florida, Eric Shock and wife Marlene of Florida and Linda Jones of Texas. Mary is also survived by four grandchildren, Henry and Claire King and Alex and Rose Cage and in-laws, Doug and Janene Cage of Indiana, Jerry and Melanie Cage of Texas, Geraldine and Joe Mahaney of Indiana, Mary Jo and Danny Phifer of Indiana and Pam Cage.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Shock.

Funeral services for Mary will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Cicero with the Rev. Sean Pogue presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 21 at Sacred Heart Church from 4 to 7 p.m.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Cage family in their time of need. Online condolences may be made on her obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial contributions in Mary’s honor may be made to the food pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 410 Pearl St., Cicero, IN 46034.