KOKOMO – Lisa Joan Agness Hill-Cline, 65, of Kokomo, passed away at 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.

She was born March 24, 1956, in Fostoria, Ohio, to John Murray Donley and Ethel Mae (Sidders) Vanneste. On Oct. 29, 1988, she married Luther Cline and he survives.

Lisa graduated from Tipton High School in 1974 and attended the St. Joseph Academy in Tipton. She was the manager of the Tipton BMV for several years and later retired from Frito-Lay. The most important thing in her life was her Catholic faith, spending time with her grandchildren and helping others in need. She also enjoyed antiquing, collecting teacups and Fostoria glass, chirping, I Love Lucy, the Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Adam Amsbury; grandchildren, Aimin and Amara Amsbury; mother, Ethel Mae Vanneste; siblings, Pat Tragesser, John (Vicki) Donley, Chris (Cam) Campbell, Cathy McLane, Lizzie Lind, Mary Brougher, Judy Vanneste and Lucy Nelson; and multiple nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; former husband, Gary Hill; and siblings, Tom Donley and Jan Donley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W. in Kokomo, with Fr. Elliot Zak the celebrant. Burial will follow in Bacon Cemetery near Kempton.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. in Kokomo, where the Rosary will be offered at 3:30 p.m.

Contributions may be made in Lisa’s memory to the building fund for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton.

