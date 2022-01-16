ARCADIA – Truman D. Baker, age 82, of Arcadia, passed away Jan. 11, 2022, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville, due to a serious bout with Covid19.

He was born May 7, 1939, at Russell Springs, Ken., to Rose Molder.

Mrs. Molder and his grandparents preceded him in death.

Most of his adult life he was self-employed working in the construction and roofing businesses.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially at Lake Cumberland, Ken., with his family and friends. He was always up for a good game of poker with his friends. Truman loved Nascar Racing and often watched the TV series called Counting Cars that showed how to rebuild cars and trucks. So, he tackled the rebuilding of a 1994 model Ford Truck that he was very proud of.

He married Mary Ann (Dunn) Baker on June 27, 1998 and they enjoyed 23 years together. Additional survivors include sons, Ted Baker and Steve (Bev) Baker; daughters, Pam Baker, Trish Baker and Lori (Doug) Grishaw; step-children, Cheryl (Jim) Trietsch and Tammy (Jeff) Wiggington; brothers, JR (Alice) Womack, Tom Womack, Jerry (Barb) Womack and Rick (Candi) Womack; sisters, Betty (Louis) Schildmeier, Caren Dick, Peggy Baker and Rita Guffey; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St. in Cicero, with burial to follow at Arcadia Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 10501 Hague Rd., Fishers, IN 46038.

You may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.