Marilyn J. Jackson passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Marilyn was born on Thursday, June 21, 1945, in Elwood, to Marie (Clancy) and Freeman Reid. She married Roy Jackson in July of 1971 and he survives.

Marilyn had been employed for 23 years as an inspector and worked with Roy at R&M machining before her retirement. She truly enjoyed serving at Grace Baptist Church on the welcome and hospitality committees where hers was the first face many would see on service days.

Surviving Marilyn are her loving husband of 50 years, Roy; sons Steven (Sheline) Jackson and Wallace (Lora) Greenlee; daughters, Carolyn Taylor and Jennifer (Terry) Finchum; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Patty Clevenger.

Marilyn’s parents; three sisters and her loved dog, Brandy preceded her in passing.

Funeral services will be at Grace Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. at noon with Pastor Rory Bond officiating. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

