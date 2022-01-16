GREENFIELD – James (Jim) Ernest Crawford, 81, Greenfield, passed away Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis.

He was born Oct. 24,1940, in Indianapolis.

Survivors include wife, Diana Kay Crawford; son, Jade (Christy) Crawford; stepson, Shawn (Lacie) Gorman; brother, Jon (Deanna) Crawford; niece, Jonnell (Jon) Rump; nephew, Justin (Tami) Crawford; grandchildren Kaelin, Caden and Cameron Crawford and Brooklyn, Austun, Brason and Cacie Gorman; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Lois Crawford.

Jim served in the U.S. Marines. He was a member of the American Legion. He liked collecting cars and was an avid Nascar fan. Jim loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events.

Private services took place on Jan. 14, 2022 at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, in Fountaintown, Ind.

