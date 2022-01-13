Ronald Lee Casteel, 87, of Westfield and formerly of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

He was born in Elwood on Jan. 20, 1934, to the late Therald and Naomi (Reichart) Casteel.

On Feb. 5, 1971, he married Gwendolyn (Bushey) Casteel and they shared 50 years of marriage together.

Ron graduated from Elwood High School in 1952.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Okinawa. After returning home from the service, he worked for General Motors for 23 years, then transitioned to work for the UAW as an International Auditor for 23 years before retiring in 2002.

Ron was a stand-out athlete while in high school, and especially excelled in football.

He attended Ball State University and was a former member of the Elwood Country Club, and will be remembered as an avid golfer. He was a member of the Elwood Elks, VFW and UAW.

Ron was a car enthusiast, a terrific story teller, and enjoyed music and dancing. He cared deeply for whom he knew and his loyalty, love and friendship was unwavering. Ron was very social and enjoyed spending time with friends, and especially cherished quality time with his family and his puppy Mulligan, whom all will miss him dearly.

Ron was a devoted son to his beloved mother, Naomi. His cherished legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Gwen Casteel of Westfield, Ind.; three daughters, Courtney (Brian) Schenberg of Zionsville, Ind., Cyndy (Brad) Jones of Lapel, Ind., and Christy (Stacey) Rushton of Anderson, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Aleigha (Andrew) Clifford, Cara (Brain) Kieffer, Mackenzie Jones, Adrienne Jones, Will Jones, Walker Schenberg and Avery Schenberg; five great-grandchildren, Cruz, Everly, Leo, Lucy and Andy Sue; niece, Jamie (Jeff) Hughes of Alexandria, and nephew, Todd Mitchel of Indianapolis.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Therald and Naomi Casteel.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., Elwood.

Funeral service celebrating Ron’s life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

