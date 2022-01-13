HARTFORD CITY – Linda Lou Gardner, 77, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022 at Miller’s Merry Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on Aug. 25, 1944 to Grover Frederick Gardner and Mary Marcella (Hanger) Gardner. Her parents preceded her in death.

Linda graduated from Roll High School in 1962.

She retired from Blackford County High School where she worked in the food service department. After she retired from the school system she cleaned houses for people and worked at Jo-Ann Fabrics in Marion.

She was a member of the Eaton First Church of God in Eaton. She was a dedicated Christian and she was active in her church.

Linda served on the Blackford County Extension Board for a few years.

She was an avid cat and dog lover. She loved people, had a stubborn streak and was a lady of principle. She was a dedicated volunteer for For Haiti with Love (FHL), where she had taken several mission trips to Haiti and worked with the FHL headquarter group in Florida. She would go to Florida to help with the “Christmas in August” fundraiser for FHL and helped the organization out locally by selling Haitian vanilla. Linda was also a wonderful caregiver for her mother.

She will be sadly missed by her sister, Eva I. DeHart of Palm Harbor, Fla.; niece, Roseline S. DeHart of Haiti; special friends and neighbors, Kathy Goodspeed, Laura Riggs, Karla Wolfgang and Marilyn Edgerton.

She was also preceded in death by her companion of many years, Joe Cahue.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City.

Burial was private at the Elwood Cemetery in Elwood, Ind.

Memorials may be made to For Haiti with Love, P. O. Box 1017, Palm Harbor Fla. 34682 or ARF, 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, Ind. 47304

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page.