Lady Devils roll to 55-16 victory over Eastern

GREENTOWN — Ella Wolfe and Ashlee Schram each scored 18 points to lead Class 2A No. 3 Tipton to a 55-16 victory over Eastern here on Tuesday night.

The Lady Devils (16-1) will take a 14-game win streak into Thursday night’s game against No. 10-ranked Frankton (12-4). Tipton will then wrap up divisional play in the Hoosier Conference with a trip to 3A No. 7 Hamilton Heights on Saturday.

Schram scored 10 points, including all four of Tipton’s field goals, in the opening quarter. She also was 2 for 2 at the free-throw line, while the Lady Devils were 7 of 10 from the line as a team helping them to a 15-5 lead at the end of the quarter.

It was Wolfe’s turn to have the hot hand in the second quarter as the senior guard was 5 of 6 from the field to account for 10 of Tipton’s 16 second-quarter points that allowed the Blue Devils to stretch their lead to 31-8 at the half.

Wolfe came out and hit 4 of 6 fielders in the third quarter, while Schram was a perfect 4 of 4 at the line and Tipton outscored Eastern 16-0 to push its lead to 47-8. It was a basket by Wolfe that put Tipton up 35 (43-8) with 1:12 remaining in the third period engaging the running clock. Tipton and Eastern each scored eight points in the fourth quarter.

Tipton’s win over Eastern was its second in two weeks as the Lady Devils beat the Comets 60-24 in the semifinals of the Lady Devil Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.

Schram was 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 at the line to account for her 18 points on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3 junior also pulled down eight rebounds, dished out an assist, came up with two steals and blocked four shots. Wolfe, meanwhile, was 9 of 15 from the field. The 5-9 point guard also had four rebounds, two assists and four steals. Schram and Wolfe were the only Lady Devils in double figures.

But Abbi Parker came close, chipping in nine points to go with four rebounds, an assist and three steals. Freshman Rylea Wetz came off the bench to contribute eight points, 11 rebounds, an assist and two steals. Sophomores Hallie Wolfe and Kaiya Money each hit 1 of 2 free throws to round out Tipton’s scoring.

The Lady Devils won the rebound battle (38-23) and had fewer turnovers (nine compared to 24 for Eastern) but went 0 for 13 from 3-point range. Tipton was 21 of 42 from inside the arc and 13 of 19 at the free-throw line.

Macy Coan led Eastern (2-16) with five points and six rebounds.