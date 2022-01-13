NORTH MANCHESTER – Jerry K. Haines, 86, of North Manchester, Ind. passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Jerry was born in Elwood, Ind. on August 6, 1935 to Kathryn (Cook) Frazier.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Rosemary Haines, his mother; his step-father, William Frazier; and son-in-law, Charles Jamerson.

Jerry is survived by a son, Jeffery (Vicki) Haines of Fort Wayne, Ind.; three daughters, Paula (William) Kral of Fort Wayne, Nancy (Randal) Brunson of Huntington, Ind. and Deborah Jamerson of Warsaw, Ill. Jerry was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

There will be no service as per his wishes. Burial will be in Elwood, Ind.

“You will always be in my heart…because in there you’re still alive.” Jamie Cirello.

