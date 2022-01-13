Herbert L. Hobbs

ALEXANDRIA – Herbert L. “Herb” Hobbs, 87, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, following a brief illness.

He was born on July 2, 1934, in Tipton to Lewis and Naomi (Newton) Hobbs and had lived in Alexandria since 1962.

He was a graduate of Windfall High School-Class of 1952.

He had worked at the Leisure Elevator. He retired as a journeyman welder from Fisher Body in Marion in 1990 after 30 years of employment.

He and his wife Ruthann were co-owners of the Alexandria School of Scientific Therapeutics since 1982.

He was a support member of the American Massage Therapy Association and the Bethany Christian Church in Anderson.

Survivors, wife, Ruthann (Frazier) Hobbs whom he married April 10, 1954; son, Randall Hobbs; daughter, Vicki Beaty; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, John Hobbs; sisters, Judy Tharp and Lelia Douglass; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Lowell Hobbs and Gerald Hobbs.

Services honoring Herb’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with Bob Bell officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Hobbs family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Emergency Relief Fund, 309 West Washington Street, Alexandria, Ind. 46001 or envelopes will be available at the funeral home.In the interest of public safety, the Hobbs family is suggesting attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. Please do not attend if you are not feeling well.Mike and Connie Owens and their staff are honored to care for Herb and serve the Hobbs family.

on-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com