TIPTON – Gregory L. “Hook” Ryan, Sr., 69, of Tipton passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

He was born in Windfall on July 12, 1952 to Lewis and Emma (Madlem) Ryan. He was one of six boys born to Lewis and Emma.

He had worked as a truck driver and also more recently at Package Right in Tipton.

He graduated from Windfall High School in 1970.

Survivors include his three children, April Partlow, Kokomo, Gregory Ryan II “Bubby”, Kokomo and Brittany Ryan of Tipton; three brothers, Keith Ryan, Windfall, Frank O’Dell and Junior Ryan; one grandson; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Ryan and Steve Ryan.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life at the Tipton American Legion, 129 N. Independence St., starting at 6 p.m. Sunday where Greg’s family and friends will gather to share memories.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.