David Wayne King, 68, of Elwood went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis after an extended illness from covid pneumonia.

David was born in Anderson, Ind. on Jan. 13, 1953, and was the son of William and Marilyn (Stoker) King.

David was a member of the Church in Christ in Tipton.

He enjoyed fishing, working crossword puzzles and date night with his with Pam. He also was regular donor to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Pam (Morris) King; and his children, Tony, Shawn and Dawn King. Also surviving are his four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

At this time there are no services planned for David.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or in care of the funeral home.

Whetsel Funeral Service, Park Ave Chapel of Alexandria has been entrusted with arrangements.

Bud & Susan Whetsel are honored and blessed to care for David and to serve the King family once again.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit David’s tribute page at www.whetselfuneralservice.com.