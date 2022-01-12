ELWOOD –Lottie B. Miller, age 97, and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Bethel Pointe in Muncie after a long, full life.

She was born Sept. 19, 1924, in Keavy, Ken., the daughter of Jesse and Jessie (Prewitt) Brock. Lottie married Charles E. Miller on Nov. 4, 1943, and they shared over 55 years of marriage before his passing in 1999.

Lottie worked in production at Delco Remy in Anderson for more than 35 years and retired in 1979. She was a member of U.A.W. #662 in Anderson.

Lottie was a devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church in Elwood. She was also a longtime volunteer at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital which she enjoyed very much for over 30 years. Lottie was known for her sweet, southern accent and she enjoyed baking all kinds of goodies at the holidays for her family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting and listening to music. Lottie will be remembered as a giving, trusting, and loving person who will be greatly missed.

Lottie’s family includes her granddaughter and caretaker, Dawn (husband John) Miller-Saunders; six great-grandchildren, Clarissa Miller, Michael Cox, Sheena (husband Joe) Norris, Cassie Stewart, Thomas Stewart and Ashley Stewart; and 11 great-great-grandchildren, Ryhylynn, Nadia, Haven, Meme, Perry, Justice, Nyla, Amirah, Issac, Addie and Alex; and several nieces and nephews.

Lottie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Miller; two sons, Michael S. Miller and William C. Miller; four sisters, Lora Prewitt, Aleone Ball, Flora Donaldson and Edna Reynolds; and two brothers, Willis Brock and Willard Brock.

A funeral service celebrating Lottie’s life will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Bill Johnston of Grace United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral on Saturday at the funeral home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church through the funeral home.

