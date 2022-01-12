TIPTON – Larry Netherton, age 76, of Tipton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Howard Community Regional Health Hospital in Kokomo surrounded by his loved ones.

Larry was born in Tipton on Nov. 8, 1945, to his parents, Ambrose and Ruby Alien (Meadows) Netherton. On Nov. 8, 1969, Larry married the love of his life, Norma Rush. They shared 52 wonderful years of marriage together.

Larry graduated from Tipton High School. After high school, he proudly joined the United States Army, Airborne Division. He served in Vietnam during wartime earning his marksmanship badge as a sharpshooter, a National Defense Service Medal, Volunteer Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device. Larry was also a Purple Heart recipient. Once out of the service, he returned to Tipton and began working for Chrysler. He also proudly served his community as a Tipton County Police Officer. He and his wife, Norma, owned their own construction business called Rusty Nail Construction.

Larry was a member of the Mid America Threshers & Antiques for many years. He enjoyed fishing, collecting coins, going to gun shows and would spend many hours woodworking. One of his favorite pastimes was building hotrods with his late father-in-law, Reid Rush. They were so proud of everything they built together, and boy, were they fast!

Those who knew him well knew what a jokester he was. He truly enjoyed making others laugh. He was a dedicated family man that cared deeply for his family. He will be greatly missed.

Those left to carry on Larry’s legacy of love are his wife, Norma Netherton; his children, Larry Reid (Amy) Netherton and Christine Ree (Kent) Pickering; grandchildren, Savana Pickering, Jesse (Charity) Pickering, Callie Lang and Trenton Lang; great-grandson, Jesse Pickering Jr.; siblings, Terry Netherton, Debra Bess and Darlene Bess; and several nieces and nephews.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Ambrose and Ruby Netherton; grandson, Christopher Netherton; three brothers; and six sisters.

Private services will take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Larry’s honor can be made to two organizations that were close to his heart: Wounded Warriors Project or Disabled American Veterans. The links to donate are http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ and http://www.dav.org

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve Larry’s family in their time of need.

