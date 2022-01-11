Wes-Del rallies to defeat Tri-Central 73-68

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GASTON –– Wes-Del took advantage of a huge disparity at the free-throw line to defeat Tri-Central 73-68 in Saturday’s varsity boys basketball game.

The Warriors were 16 of 24 from the line for the night, while the Trojans were 2 of 3. Wes-Del was 11 of 17 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter as it overcame a 56-49 deficit to pull out the five-point win.

“Started off a little slow but adjusted nicely, played well in the middle quarters but just could not finish,” TC coach Bill Bowen said. “Need to be better defensively and take better care of the ball. Need to value every possession.

“Got caught up in the emotion of the game the last six minutes of the fourth quarter. We need to be tougher mentally and physically, especially in the closing minutes of the game.”

The Trojans trailed 26-19 at the end of the first quarter but came back to take a 38-37 lead into halftime and then extended it to 56-49 entering the fourth quarter.

Senior Jake Chapman led the Trojans (6-5) with 24 points that included four 3-pointers and TC’s only free throws. Caden Leininger added 15 points, while Jace Cassity and Luke Martin chipped in 12 points apiece to give the Trojans four players in double figures. Landon Grant rounded out the scoring with five points.

Chapman also pulled down seven rebounds, while Cassity grabbed six boards and Martin five. Leininger dished out six assists, while Grant and Chapman had five assists each.

The Trojans are back in action on Friday when they travel to Rossville.