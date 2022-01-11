Tipton has 3 champions, places 2nd

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Tipton finished second in its own wrestling invitational on Saturday. The Blue Devils did have three individual champions — Eric Grimes, Eli McGuire and Brogan London.

Tipton posted a 4-1 record on the day with its only loss coming to Sheridan (48-21). The Blue Devils recorded wins over Carroll (36-24), Northwestern (36-30), Lutheran (36-30) and Pendleton Heights No. 2 (42-21).

Grimes, McGuire and London each posted perfect 5-0 records on the day. Three of London’s wins came via pins, while Grimes and McGuire recorded two pins each.

“All three champs looked really good,” Tipton coach Mark Barker said. “Eli got some redemption for his loss last week (against Sheridan) and controlled the match against a really good opponent.

“Tanner Shelley got his first pin of the season and that’s what we want – just for everyone to show some improvement every time out.

“Brogan has wrestled very well the last few weeks and Eric is really putting his moves together and finishing his matches,” Barker said.

In addition to the three champions, Branson Adkins went 4-1 with a pin. Parker Fague was 3-2 with a pin. Kaden Landers and Jovany Fuentes each went 2-3 on the day, with both of Fuentes’ wins coming via pins. Finishing 1-4 were Caleb Farr and Shelley. Both had a pin.

“Thanks to everyone who volunteered to work in some form or fashion,” Barker said. “They really made things easy for the teams and officials.”

Tipton hosts Oak Hill on Wednesday night.