Lady Devils beat Kings, extend win streak to 13

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

WALTON — Tipton started off Saturday’s Hoosier Conference East Division contest against Lewis Cass with ice cold shooting.

But the defense was solid and once the Class 2A No. 3-ranked Lady Devils started heating up from the field, they rolled to a 58-30 victory over the Kings here.

The Lady Devils (15-1, 2-1 HC) did not convert their first field goal until Ashlee Schram had an offensive rebound bucket with :46 remaining in the first quarter. Tipton was just 1 of 11 from the field in the opening quarter and trailed the host Kings 6-4 at the quarter break.

Schram’s basket, however, ignited Tipton’s offense and started a 14-0 run. Schram scored the first five points of the second quarter. Kaiya Money converted a three-point play and Olivia Spidel knocked down a 3-pointer before Schram hit 1 of 2 free throws to end the run and give the Lady Devils a 16-6 lead at the 5:13 mark of the second quarter. Hallie Coffey’s offensive rebound basket ended Tipton’s run.

The Lady Devils, behind Ella Wolfe’s six points, then outscored the Kings 11-4 the rest of the quarter to take a 27-12 lead into halftime. Coffey scored all six of Cass’ second-quarter points, while Schram had seven points to lead Tipton.

Tipton did not let up in the third quarter, doubling up the Kings 16-8 to extend their lead to 43-20 entering the fourth quarter. Ella Wolfe had eight points in the quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers to lead the way for Tipton. The Lady Devils extended their lead to 58-26 in the fourth quarter on Hallie Wolfe’s 3-pointer before Cass scored the final four points of the game.

Ella Wolfe led all scorers with 19 points and also had two assists and seven steals. Schram followed, recording a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three assists. Abbi Parker contributed eight points, three assists and five steals. Spidel added six points and six rebounds, while Money had five points and Hallie Wolfe three.

Kendal Johnson led Cass (7-10, 0-4 HC) with 14 points, hitting 7 of 8 free throws. Kinsey Mennen added eight points and pulled down a team-high eight boards. Coffey finished with six points and Elly Logan two.

Tipton will try to extend its 13-game winning streak when it travels to Eastern today. The jayvee will play just two quarters, starting at 6 p.m. The varsity will follow at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The Lady Devils will then host Frankton on Thursday and travel to Hamilton Heights on Saturday to wrap up conference divisional play.