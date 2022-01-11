Frankton gets historic win for coach Brent Brobston

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BY RICK TEVERBAUGH

Elwood Call-Leader

ANDERSON – Brent Brobston became the winningest boys basketball coach in Frankton’s history as the Eagles closed out the consolation bracket of the Madison County Tournament with a 66-26 triumph.

The win came at the expense of the Anderson Prep Jets here Friday night. It was No. 217 at the school for Brobston, break the mark set by Rex Bauchert, who was there to witness the milestone.

“It was really a bittersweet record to set and special to have him sitting there beside me and to be the first one to congratulate me,” said Brobston. “He accomplished so much. I guess this just means I’ve been here a long time.”

Yet he seriously knows the magnitude of what he’s done and he recognized that it hasn’t been a solitary journey.

“I have had a lot of great players,” he said. “I’ve also had a lot of really good assistant coaches. Besides (coach) Bauchert, I have Kevin Bates, who traces back to (former Lapel and Pendleton Heights coazch) Joe Buck. Marty Carroll was a really good mentor to me and he traces back to (former Alexandria coach) Garth Cone. I just try to learn from all of them and adopt what I can.”

The Eagles pulled away from the Jets steadily throughout as everyone on the bench played and 10 of them scored. “This was a great team win,” said Brobston. “We got all 15 players in and they all made some contributions.”

Frankton was a little flat shooting the ball, especially in the first half. The visitors hit only 12-of-32 field goals during that stretch. But they got 15-of-26 to fall in the second half.

“I think we showed some fatigue early,” said Brobston. “We played hard games on Monday and Wednesday and that’s a difficult thing to do, play three games in five days.”

Harrison Schwinn used his height and strength to complete a double-double despite getting less than his usual playing time. He scored 20 points and his 11 rebounds helped the Eagles to a big 40-21 advantage on the glass.

The uptick in offensive efficiency in the second half was due, at least in part, to the work of Colin Gardner, who hit 4-of-6 in the third quarter on his way to 11 points for the night.

APA was led by freshman Lincoln Fathauer with nine points and Ben Scott was right behind with eight. Scott also topped the team in rebounds with four.

“We know we are a team that could be 6-4 or even 7-3 instead of 4-6,” said Brobston. “We’ve had some overtime losses and buzzer beaters. But this was a good team win.”

The Eagles are next in action on Friday with a trip to Madison-Grant, a Central Indiana Conference foe.

“That will be a tough game,” said Brobston. “That are a solid team.”

He got a chance to scout them on Saturday.