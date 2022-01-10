WINDFALL – Willie Mae Long, 91, of Windfall passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown.

Willie Mae was born in Bowling Green, Ky. on May 9, 1930 to Willie James and Mildred Mae (Garrett) Horton.

On Dec. 23, 1950 in Waynesboro, Miss., she married Carlton Long. They enjoyed 71 years together.

Willie Mae had worked as an Inspector at General Motors in Kokomo, retiring with over 30 years of service.

She was a member of Bethel Tabernacle Church of God in Kokomo.

She led a very simple life and enjoyed sewing, quilting and tending to her flowers in her garden. Willie Mae also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors besides her husband Carlton include four children, Ronald (Jacqueline) Long, David (Pamela) Long, Cindy VanVoorhis and Belinda Long; eight grandchildren, Naunie (Jerry) Reeves, Conarlton (Dietz) Worland, Dusta Hinkle, Carma (Jason) Sheward, Tia Cox, Seth Long, Joseph Clark and Carlton Clark; 13 great-grandchildren and three siblings, Alline Curry, AJ Johnson and Emma Mae Waddle.

Willie Mae was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, James T. Long and Robert A. Long; one grandchild, Pebbles Long; two siblings, James Horton and Opal Lundy and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Willie Mae will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. David Cornelius presiding. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorial contributions in Willie Mae’s memory may be made to Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, 661 West 400 South, Kokomo, Ind. 46902.