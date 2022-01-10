Mary Lynn Cole Swift, 73, lost her battle with cancer and it’s invidious effects on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital, Indiana-polis.

Mary Lynn was born on Sept. 25, 1948, in Elwood, to Ralph Campbell and Mary Regina Hickner Cole.

She attended St. Joseph’s Grade School in Elwood and St. Joseph’s Academy in Tipton, Ind., where she graduated second in her class in 1966. She attended Ball State University, Muncie, and later earned an Associates Degree from Kirkwood College, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Mary Lynn married Donald W. Swift at St. Joseph Catholic Church on July 25, 1970. Together they became the proud parents of three children: Christopher M. Swift, spouse Aita Chapman, daughter Tia and sons, Drew and Brenner, Indianapolis; Sarah E. Swift Davis, spouse Eric, and daughter Eliza Paige, Lynchburg, Va.; and Patrick J. Swift, spouse Samika, and son, Joshua, Denton, Texas.

Mary Lynn was a joyous and non-judgmental person. She accepted all as they were where they were, unconditionally. She was genuinely empathetic and committed as a spouse, mother, and family member. Besides devoting time to her children’s activities and academics, she worked in School Cafeteria Manage-ment and Nutrition, Coor-dinating Soup Kitchens, Hospice, Community Out-reach, Prayer Communities, Prison Fellowship, Meals on Wheels, and those who were physically and mentally challenged. Later in life she became a certified Reflexologist.

She was a consummate baker and homemaker. She was dearly loved by all who knew her.

Besides her husband, children, and grandchildren, she is survived by a brother, Ron Cole, Markleville, Ind.; a sister, Deanne Tragesser of Tipton, Ind.; and a brother, Don Cole, Apollo, Pa.; several in-laws, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph; mother, Mary; brother, David; brother, Phillip; and sister, June.

Visitation for family and friends will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022 at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Burial will follow the ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elwood.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Anderson, Ind.