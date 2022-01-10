Martha Harless

Martha Claravon Harless, 93, of Kokomo and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her residence following a well-lived life.

She was born in Niles, Mich., on March 23, 1928, the daughter of the late Oren and Adah (Gill) Sanders.

On Nov. 21, 1962, Martha married Donald E. Harless and they shared nearly 48 years of marriage together prior to his passing in 2010.

Martha retired from Delco Remy after 30 years of service.

She was very crafty and enjoyed crochet, reading, and going to church whenever she was able to attend. More than anything Martha loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Martha is survived by her three children, Steve Simmons, Shelia (husband Bob) Donson, and Jeff (wife Cathy) Simmons; four grandchildren, Michelle (husband Tim) Erny, Greg Simmons, Jamie Simmons, and Jeremy Simmons; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Helen Simmons; great-great-granddaughter, Faith Byrd; and five siblings, Glad, Ruth, Cleo, Faye, and Mark.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

A funeral service to honor Martha’s life will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday following visitation at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Elwood Cemetery.

Online condolences, memories, and stories can be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.