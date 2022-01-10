James L. Rainey

James L. “Jim” Rainey, 79, of Summitville, Ind., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 25, 1942, to the late Woodrow and Mary (Lewis) Rainey.

Jim graduated in 1960 from Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

On Oct. 16, 1978, he married Rhonda (Idlewine) Rainey and they shared 44 years of marriage together.

He retired in 1993, from Delco Remy after 30 years of service, and he was a member of the UAW #662.

Jim was an avid sports fan, and he enjoyed playing softball, basketball and baseball. He also enjoyed working on the farm, fixing cars, and spending time camping and fishing. Most of all, he treasured time spent with his friends and family.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Rainey of Summitville; daughter, Debbie Etchison of Summit-ville; a son, David (Jackie) Rainey of Summitville; five grandchildren, Zach Etchi-son, Nathan Etchison, Jamison Rainey, Jasmyn Rainey, and Clayton Rainey; three great-grandchildren, Donovan, Anders and Ruby; a special nephew, Rick Raney of Bloomington; and a sister-in-law, Brenda Raney.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, James Rainey; granddaughter, Hailey Rainey; brother, Rick Raney; and sister Juanita Raney.

Jim’s wishes were to be cremated with no service.

Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood chapel is honored to care for Jim and the Rainey family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

Online condolences and memories of Jim can be shared with his family at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.