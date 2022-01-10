SWEETSER – George F. Browning of Sweetser, and formerly of Windfall, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at the age of 87.

He was born on March 6, 1934, in Windfall, to Lawrence Andrew and Goldie May (Groover ) Browning as one of 12 children. When George’s mother passed at a young age, George was sent to the Indiana Soldiers and Sailors Children’s Home in Knightstown where George attended Morton Memorial High School until leaving to help care for his father. During this time, George helped care for his father as they traveled about working a variety of jobs along with a few of his brothers.

In 1956, George was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served as carrier equipment repairman at Ft. Bragg, N.C. In August of 1957, he received an Honorable Hardship Discharge in order to care for his injured father.

After George’s discharge from the service, he traveled the countryside with his father and a few brothers once again while working a variety of jobs before settling in Sweetser where he began his long career at the Marion General Motors stamping plant from September of 1957 until his retirement in July of 2006.

On March 13, 1965, George married Susan J. Peters to whom he remained happily married until his passing. George and Susan were proud and loving parents to Julie Ann Browning who tragically passed as an infant. In August of 1969, George and Susan gave birth to Tammy Jo who remains their loving and devoted daughter to this day.

George spent much time renovating his home when not working many hours at the GM Plant. His hobbies included caring for his many pets throughout his years as well as carpentry and woodworking. George was also an avid and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and followed closely the exploits of Indiana High School Basketball. George also was involved in the lives of his many nieces and nephews and at times lovingly provided for them and their needs. Susan and Tammy were always the center of George’s life. He deeply loved all of his family. He had many cherished friends at his workplace who also enriched his life.

Survivors include wife, Susan and daughter, Tammy and her husband, Tom. George leaves behind many nieces and nephews; his only remaining sister, Garnet Seacott; many beloved pet cats and granddog. Blossom. George’s neighbors Cesar and Diane Martinez were some of George’s best friends.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St. in Tipton with Chaplain Randy Thornburg presiding. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall where military honors will be conducted by the Tipton American Legion and the U.S. Army.

Visitation at the funeral home will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until service time.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 South Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46953

George’s family would also like to express their deepest appreciation to all the staff from Heart To Heart Hospice for all their kindness and compassion while caring for George during his last days. Thank you Diane and Cesar for your love and help during this time. Thank you Tara, Vicky, Danielle, Justin and Christy at Wesleyan Health Care Center, along with all of George’s Therapy Team.