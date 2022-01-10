Freddie Spears

SHARPSVILLE – Freddie Nelson Spears, 82, Sharpsville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at Waterford Health Care in Kokomo.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1939 in Elwood to William Frank Spears and Nolia (Frazee) Spears.

On Aug. 19, 1962 he married Ilo Mae Shively.

Freddie was a 1957 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

He was a life-long farmer in Tipton County who loved his work. He lived on his family farm that had been in the family for 130 years.

He was a lifetime member of the FOP.

Freddie is survived by his wife; two sons, William (Bonnie) Spears and Michael Spears; a granddaughter, Skyler (Tyler) Wyrick; a great-grandson, Oliver Wyrick; one sister-in-law, Jenny Armstrong; a nephew, Benjamin Armstrong and a niece, Sonia Armstrong Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a half-brother, Benjamin F. Armstrong and a stillborn daughter, Lory Lynn.

In keeping with Freddie’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Private burial will be in the Sharpsville Cemetery.

Young-Nichols is assisting the Spears family with Freddie’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Sharpsville Fire & EMS, 158 W. Vine St., Sharpsville, Ind. 46068.