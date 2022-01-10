Clarence Richard Maynard

Clarence Richard “Dick” Maynard, 89, passed away at his residence on Saturday. Jan. 8, 2022, following an extended illness.

He was born on Aug. 29, 1932, at the family home in Summitville to Paul and Dorothy (Johnson) Maynard.

He was a graduate of Summitville High School-Class of 1950.

He served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1954 in the 12th Armored Infantry Battalion.

He retired from Fisher-Body, formerly of Marion in 1989 as a machine repairman after 30 years of employment.

He was a member of the Summitville United Metho-dist Church and a member of the Fairmount Masonic Lodge #635 and a Past Master of the Summitville Masonic Lodge-#691.

Survivors: son, Ronald Maynard of Summitville; daughter, Jennifer Haisley of Fairmount; two grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Donna (Hoppes) Maynard in 2019; a brother, and Robert “Bob” Maynard in 2012.

Services honoring Dick’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville with Pastor Jason Sanders officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The Maynard family will receive friends after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the funeral home. The Fairmount Masonic Lodge will conduct a Masonic Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. to close the visitation period.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville United Methodist Church with envelopes available at the funeral home.

The Maynard family would suggest that appropriate COVID precautions be observed by those in attendance including, facial masking, social distancing and hand sanitation.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com