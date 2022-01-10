TIPTON – Carolyn Sue Miller, 82, of Tipton, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born in Tipton on Nov. 5, 1939 to Hugh and Fern (Howard) Jackson.

Carolyn married Donald W. Miller, spending many years together prior to his death.

Later in life she enjoyed the company of Charles Weeks.

Carolyn was a homemaker. She enjoyed the simple things in life. Gardening was a favorite activity for her. Recently she focused her time playing bingo and creating different arts and crafts while living at Miller’s. She was an avid animal lover.

Survivors include her daughter, Thereasa Howery (Jeff Dishman) of Indiana-polis; grandchildren, Daniel Peters (Anne) and Molly Dishman; and great-grandchildren, Shelby Peters, Casey Jaxson, and Bella Dishman.

Carolyn was preceded in death by a grandson Casey.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will also be Thursday from noon until service time at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be directed to 2nd Blessing Thrift Shop, 138 E. Jefferson St., Tipton, Ind. 46072.