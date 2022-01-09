Woman arrested after hit and run crash

The Tipton Police Department (TPD) investigated a property damage crash on Jan. 7, 2022, that resulted in the arrest of a Tipton woman.

At approximately 5:27 p.m. on Friday, Tipton County Communications Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Madison Street and South Conde Street. The caller and witnesses reported one vehicle had disregarded the stop sign for westbound traffic on Madison Street, which resulted in the collision with a northbound vehicle on Conde Street. The vehicle on Conde Street had the right-of-way at the intersection.

Occupants of the not-at-fault vehicle and nearby witnesses relayed information to officers about the suspect vehicle, which fled the scene after the collision. Officers from TPD and deputies from the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle a few blocks from the scene of the crash. The investigation led officers to believe the actual driver of the suspect vehicle had attempted to cover up the crime by having an uninvolved driver create a false narrative about the crash.

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause that the actual driver of the suspect vehicle was intoxicated and had fled the scene to cover up her intoxication. As a result, Jessica M. Brooks, age 35, of Tipton, was arrested and booked into the Tipton County Jail for the offenses of “Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment” (Class A Misdemeanor), “Operating While Intoxicated with BAC Over 0.08” (Class C Misdemeanor), “Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash” (Class B Misdemeanor), and “False Informing” (Class B Misdemeanor). She will attend court on Jan. 10, 2022.

Agencies participating and assisting in this investigation included the Tipton Police Department, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Tipton County Communications and Murray’s Towing. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported as a result of this crash and subsequent investigation. All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

TPD would like to remind motorists that operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, or even buzzed, is extremely dangerous. Always ensure there is a sober operator. TPD will continue to work hard to detect impaired drivers and hold them accountable through the criminal justice system.