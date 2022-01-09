Kempton man arrested following crash that killed Flora couple

CARROLL COUNTY– A Flora couple has died following the four-vehicle crash in Burlington on Monday, Jan. 3.

The four-vehicle crash sent multiple individuals to hospitals, including a driver and passenger who were flown from the crash scene.

At 1:25 p.m., Carroll County E911 received a 911 report of a multiple vehicle, personal injury accident on Ind. 29 between County Roads 200N and 250N, in eastern Carroll County. All four vehicles had been northbound on the two-lane highway.

A preliminary report by Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Hobbs indicated that 18-year-old Clayton Chapel of Kokomo, who was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, was either slowing or preparing to make a left turn into a private driveway on the west side of the highway. Robert Beckner, 88, of Flora, was driving a 2021 Chrysler 300 passenger car with his 82-year-old wife, Regina Beckner, as the front seat passenger. The Beckners were behind the Chapel vehicle.

The third vehicle (behind the Beckner vehicle) was a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica mini-van being operated by Glen Brammer, 72, of South Bend. Evidence at the scene and witness statements provided that the fourth vehicle, a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck being driven by David Hall, 49, of Kempton, rapidly approached the Brammer vehicle from the rear and struck the rear of Brammer’s Pacifica. Brammer reportedly made a quick turn to his right and went into the ditch on the east side of SR 29, after being rear-ended . Hall continued northbound on the highway, striking the rear of the Beckner Chrysler. This action caused the front of the Beckner vehicle to strike the rear of the Chapel pickup. The Beckners were temporarily trapped in their vehicle and were extricated by the Jackson Township and Burlington Township Volunteer Fire departments. They were flown by Samaritan Air Medical to a Fort Wayne area hospital and succumbed to their injuries on Thursday, Jan. 6. 2022.

Passengers in the Chapel pickup truck were transported to Kokomo area hospitals by Carroll County EMS for medical evaluation. Information and identities of those passengers are being followed up by the Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, medical condition updates of those injured are not known at this time.

ISP Troopers Tyler Stinson, Jerrad Foutch and Dustin Smallwood are investigating allegations that Hall was operating a vehicle while under the influence. Trooper Stinson arrested Hall for three separate violations of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury; Driving While Suspended with a Prior Violation and Causing Serious Bodily Injury; and Methamphetamine Possession. He remains in the Carroll County Jail with a $28,000 cash bond.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police continue to investigate. Investigating and First Responding Agencies also included Carroll County Sheriff’s Detectives Tony Liggett and Darron Giancola; Sheriff Tobe Leazenby; Flora Police Officer Mark Thomas; and Camden Marshal Jill Hammond.