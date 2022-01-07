Tipton County Sheriff’s Department arrest Indianapolis woman on charges of battery against a minor

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On Jan. 1, 2022, at 3:35 a.m., Tipton County Communications received a complaint of child abuse involving injury. Deputies with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, Seals Ambulance and Windfall Volunteer Fire personnel responded to a Windfall residence.

Olivia Silva, 31, of Indianapolis and her 19-month-old son, had been staying with a family friend at the Windfall residence for about two weeks.

The homeowner advised Silva was extremely intoxicated. Silva and the child were in their bedroom with the homeowner heard three loud bangs on the bedroom wall. The child began crying and was having difficulty breathing. The homeowner intervened, protecting the child and called 911.

The child had visible injuries on his face and forehead. He was transported to Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo for treatment.

Olivia Silva was arrested and incarcerated at the Tipton County Jail. Tipton County Department of Child Services assisted in the investigation. The child was treated and released to relatives.

On Jan. 3, 2022, the Tipton County Prosecutor filed two charges against Olivia Silva in Tipton Circuit Court.

1. Battery-causing serious bodily injury to a person under 14. A Level 3 Felony.

2. Possession of Cocaine. A Level 6 Felony.

Agencies assisting were Tipton County Communications, Tipton County DCS, Tipton County Prosecutor, Seals Ambulance and Windfall Volunteer Fire & EMS.