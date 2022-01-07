PUD on agenda for Monday’s Tipton Common Council meeting

By VICKY BOYD

Tribune Correspondent

Mayor Tom Dolezal informed Tipton Utility Board members during Monday’s board meeting he will be having the PUD (Planned Unit Development) or Canal Run subdivision on the agenda on Monday, Jan. 10 at 530 p.m. in the City Hall Building. This is not being advertised as a Public Hearing; however, Dolezal said, “Folks are welcome to provide input for or against the PUD prior to its reading.” There will be a time limit of three minutes for anyone speaking.

The new proposed subdivision has drawn a lot of controversy in the community both from neighbors and residents. There are many questions concerning who is going to pay for the infrastructure and the Round-a-bout. These are things the Mayor has yet to determine. He said he will know more after he receives their Development Plan.

Dolezal was to meet with representatives of INDOT on Thursday to see if he will be able to get a Community Crossings Grant to help with the round-a-bout needed for the new subdivision if he decides to help pay for it. He is hoping to use money accrued from INDOT for trading Ind. 19 South for Ind. 28 West on the west side of town to U.S. 931 as a grant match. Ind. 19 will be eventually used as a truck route bypass around the city and north to Division Road. The city’s half of the money is $4.4 million. The County received the other half. Dolezal had also mentioned trying to get grant money for Downtown Revitalization and possibly for the Brick Street project. The extra money could also be used as a grant match for this.

Residents have concerns about increased traffic flow and the aesthetics of their country living with 330 homes infiltrating their back yards. School bus delivery was also a concern of some residents due to already tight buses and issues along Ind. 28 of dangerous stops. Other residents have concerns about the density of the subdivision and having the homes too close together as well as a possible issue with emergency vehicles having trouble negotiating the interior roads to the homes.

The Common Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall meeting room. The meeting will also be live-streamed.