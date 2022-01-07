Panthers beat APA in consolation semis after falling to Lapel in Round 1

ANDERSON –– The Elwood Panthers got their first victory of the season in the consoloation semifinals of the Madison County Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Panthers defeated Anderson Preparatory Academy 73-61.

“We got a tremendous game from the senior Will Retherford who ended the night with 27 points and going 13 for 14 at the free-throw line,” Elwood coach John Kelly said. “Junior Andrew Galan had a tremendous night as well for us, ending the night with 21 points.”

Elwood opened the season with eight straight losses before beating the Jets on Wednesday and will now play Pendleton Heights in Friday’s fifth-place game.

Wednesday’s win came after the Panthers were defeated 75-34 by Lapel in Monday’s first round.

Retherford and Galan did an exceptional job throughout the game of controlling the tempo.

Jayden Reese added 12 points, while Zane Henry chipped in nine points and Beau Brandon added fourpoints.

On Monday, Reese paced the Panthers with 18 points, while Galan added eight points. Hunter Salle finished with five points, while Jackson Blackford rounded out the scoring with three points.

After tonight’s game, the Panthers will return to action next weekend when they host Alexandria in a Central Indiana Conference girls-boys doubleheader on Friday and then host Sheridan in a boys jayvee-varsity doubleheader on Saturday.

The CIC contest involving Blackford that was postponed in December is rescheduled for Jan. 31.