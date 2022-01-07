Lady Trojans roll past Peru

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SHARPSVILLE –– Tri-Central’s high school girls basketball team dominated Peru through the first three quarters of Wednesday night’s game and went on to record a 42-25 victory over the visiting Tiggers.

Junior Megan Conner scored all nine of her points in the first half, including seven in the first quarter which allowed the Lady Trojans to jump out to a 12-5 lead. Ariana Jankoviac and Autumn Hurt came off the bench in the second quarter and knocked down 3-pointers as the Trojans outscored Peru 10-6 in the second quarter to take a 22-11 lead into halftime.

Tri-Central (8-8) came out of the halftime locker room and completely dominated Peru in the third quarter, shutting out the Tigers 10-0 to extend its lead to 32-11 entering the fourth quarter. Allie Younce led the charge for TC, scoring all six of her points in the quarter.

Peru broke loose for 14 points in the fourth quarter but were able to only shave four points off TC’s lead.

“We played a fantastic game on both ends, holding Peru to 11 points through three quartersand getting scoring contributions from nine players,” Tri-Central coach Matt Corn said. “We were able to mix up our defenses throughout the game, and the girsl executed those changes very well.

“Offensively, we were able to get some easy baskets in transition which helped fuel our 10-0 third quarter.”

Conner shared game-high scoring honors with fellow junior Abby Hoback, both scoring nine points. Younce and Natalie Newcom chipped in six points each, while Jankoviak and Hurt had three points apiece, and rouding out the scoring with two points each were Elaynna Young, Sadie Wyrick and Alyssa Browning.

Tri-Central went 8 for 10 at the free-throw line and hit four 3-pointers and did not allow a double-figure scorer.

The Lady Trojans host Sheridan in a girls-boys Hoosier Heartland Conference doubleheader on Friday. The girls varsity game tips off at 6 p.m. with the boys varsity game to follow.

Prior to Wednesday’s win, Tri-Central defeated Eastern 31-23 in the third-place game of the Tipton Holiday Classic last Thursday.

“We played really sluggish on the offensive end shooting 20% for the game, but our defense stayed solid and we outrebounded a bigger Eastern team,” Corn said. “Hitting 6 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter helped seal an ugly win.”