Lady Devils rout Madison-Grant

By MICHELLE GARMON

Tribune Sports Editor

Less than 24 hours after rallying to beat Mississinewa 75-65 in overtime on the road Tuesday night, Tipton’s Class 2A No. 3-ranked Lady Devils took to the court again.

Tipton, however, made it a short night on Wednesday, cruising to a 59-18 victory over visiting Madison-Grant and extending their win streak to 12 games.

“The true ‘Lady Devils team defense’ decided to show tonight and because of that we dominated the floor,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “We had to decide to stop worrying about offense and let our defense be our guide. When we do that, the offense always falls into place and teams have trouble scoring.

“We learned quite a bit from our defensive failures versus Carroll and Ole Miss, and I was very pleased to see those adjustments on the floor tonight.”

The Lady Devils (14-1) needed a basket at the buzzer to beat Carroll 63-62 in last Thursday’s championship game of the Tipton Holiday Classic.

Unlike the previous two games, the Lady Devils led wire-to-wire on Wednesday. Olivia Spidel kicked the scoring off with a 3-pointer from the baseline and Ashlee Schram had an offensive rebound basket to put Tipton up 5-0. Six straight points by Ella Wolfe extended the lead to 11-4. Gracey Fox’s bucket had the Argylls within 11-6 at the end of the opening period.

Tipton scored the first six points of the second quarter, with back-to-back layups by Abbi Parker pushing the lead to 17-6. Azmae Turner scored for M-G. But the Lady Devils responded with an 11-1 run capped by Ashlee Schram’s 3-pointer to extend the lead to 28-9. M-G’s Daya Greene scored the last basket of the first half and Tipton’s lead at halftime ws 28-11.

The Lady Devils blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Argylls 23-7. Parker scored seven of her 11 points in the third period, while Spidel and Schram added five poits each. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Spidel and Parker, followed by Hallie Wolfe’s baseline jumper put Tipton up 51-18 entering the fourth quarter. Maddy Moore hit two 3s for Madison-Grant.

Schram scored less than a minute into the fourth quarter to extend Tipton’s lead to 35 points and start the running clock. The Lady Devils outscored the Argylls 8-0 over those final 8 minutes.

Ella Wolfe and Schram shared game-high honors with 14 points. Wolfe also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Schram also grabbed seven rebounds and two steals. Parker had a rebound, two assists and five steals to go with her 11 points. Hallie Wolfe and Kaiya Money scored four poitns apiece, while Macy Earl and Rylea Wetz rounded out Tipton’s scoring with two points each. Wetz also had six rebounds.

Tipton shot extremely well, hitting 25 of 42 field goals (60%) that included 4 of 6 3-pointers (67%). The Lady Devils also were 5 of 7 from the charity stripe and dominated the boards 27-15.

The Argylls were just 7 of 30 (23%) from the field, including 2 for 11 (18%) from 3-point range and 2 of 6 from the line.

Moore scored six points, while Greene added five points and Turner four to lead M-G.

Tipton travels to Lewis Cass for a Hoosier Conference contest on Saturday and then to Eastern next Tuesday.