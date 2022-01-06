Robert Anthony Bohuk, 33, left this earth on Jan. 1st, the beginning of the new year.

Robert, referred to as Bob or Bobby by many, was a good person, a great father, the oldest brother and the first son. His friends, all the way from elementary school, regard him as a fun, kind and caring person.

He loved to play guitar and have a good time with those around him, which was usually with his brothers and father. Bob is remembered as a talented musician and fantastic flat picker. He enjoyed writing in his journals, playing games and doing anything with music. One of his biggest dreams was to be a writer and anyone that knew him saw him frequently reading or writing in his journals. He believed in hard work and hard play and would have done anything for anyone to do those things alongside him. He is also remembered as, both, hating and fearing mustard.

Most of all he loved loving his daughter, Fiona Mae, 5, who was the light of his life and he would do anything for her.

He is survived by his daughter, Fiona Mae Bohuk, 5; Fiona’s mother, Alyssa Thompson, 33; his brothers, Alec Bohuk, 29; Sydny Bohuk, 27; Nathan Hoover, 22; Kaleb Luttrell, 22 and William Luttrell, 12; his parents, Rachel Luttrell 50; Richard Bohuk, 54; Jeremie Luttrell, 44; and Ronda McClay-Bohuk, 54; and his grandfather, Brad Johnson, 69.

A Celebration of Life is planned at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Tipton’s Moose Lodge. No flowers or plants are requested. Bring your pictures of Bob, an instrument and your favorite memory.

A college fund has been set up for Fiona. Go to Ugift529.com and enter code 55V-Q2T.