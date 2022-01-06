Martin A. Updegraff, age 71, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, in Richland, N.C.

Family includes wife, Lynn Puterbaugh Updegraff; son, Daniel (Tammy) Updegraff; brother Tom Updegraff; sister, Marjorie Franz; brother-in-law, Jay Puterbaugh; sister-in-law, Carol Puterbaugh; and aunt and uncle, Eileen and Dallas Walker.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elwood, with Father Dennis Goth officiating.

Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marines and Elwood V.F.W.

Burial arrangements are entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.