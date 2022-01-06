Kathleen M. Mock

ALEXANDRIA– Kath-leen M. (Childers) Mock, 93 passed away at Community Hospital in Anderson on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, following a brief illness.

She was born in Anderson on June 3, 1928, to Earl and Hilda (Schmaltz) Childers.

She was a graduate of Anderson High School-Class of 1946.

In her early years, she was an assistant office manager for Prudential Life Insurance Company in Anderson.

She was a long-time member of the Frankton United Methodist Church. She was a member of the former Alexandria Associ-ation of Widowed Persons and the Monday Morning Ladies Prayer Group.

Survivors: two sons, Michael E. Mock of Alexan-dria and Mark Mock of Syracuse; three nephews; one niece and several grand-nephews and grand-nieces, cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 38 years, Malcolm Mock in 1986; a brother, Donald Childers and a sister, Delores Barnes.

Services honoring Kathleen’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with Pastor Bob Preusz officiating. Interment will follow in Anderson Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Mon-day at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideons International, the Madison County Humane Society or the Frankton United Metho-dist Church with envelopes available at the funeral home.

The Mock family asks that appropriate COVID-19 safety precautions be observed including facial masking, social distancing and hand sanitation.

Mike and Connie Owens and their staff are honored to care for Kathleen and serve the Mock family.

