Jerry K. Laub, 76, of Elwood passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Marion following a courageous battle with Huntington’s disease.

He was born in Elwood on Feb. 15, 1945, the son of the late George and Bertha (Noone) Laub.

He was a 1963 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School, and proudly served his country by joining the United States Navy after graduation.

He worked for many years at Elsa in Elwood prior to his illness.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood.

He is survived by his two sons, Brad Laub, and Dustin Laub; five grandchildren; the mother of his children, Kathy Laub; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Greg Laub; brother, Danny Laub; and sister, Sue Courtney.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

A graveside service to honor Jerry’s life and service to his country will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Marion National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Elwood V.F.W. Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are suggested to http://www.hdsa.org/Online condolences can be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.