Gregg L. Langenbucher, 70, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Dec. 21, 1951, to the late David Langen-bucher and Ann (Barbour) Leather.

He was a 1970 graduate of Tipton High School.

Gregg was a very dedicated, hard worker who first worked at RCA in Marion for 31 years, then went on to work at General Motors until he retired Nov. 1, 2021.

He was a member of UAW #2250.

Gregg will be remembered by all who knew him as a naturalist who loved animals, especially dogs. Most of all, Gregg enjoyed taking his grandson, Brayden, Par 3 golfing.

Gregg is survived by his loving daughter, Faye (Brad) Goodrich of Fishers, Ind.; grandson, Brayden Goodrich; three sisters, Jill (Don) Murray of Elwood, Jackie (Ed) Owen of Madison, and Jane Bowling of Port Clinton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Gregg was preceded in death by his father, David Langenbucher; and mother, Elizabeth Leather.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with his brother-in-law, Don Murray. Burial will follow in Forrestville Cemetery northeast of Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Scleroderma Research Foundation through https://srfcure.-org.

