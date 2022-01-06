FAIRMOUNT – Ellen Beouy, 100, formerly of Fairmount, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Wyndmoor of Marion.

Ellen was born on May 1, 1921, in Summitville, daughter of the late Clarence Dale and Daisy (Marquis) Allen.

She married Clinton Cecil Beouy on Feb. 1, 1941. They were married 59 years before he preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2000. Ellen graduated from Summitville High School in 1939 and retired from First National Bank in Marion after 23 years.

Ellen is survived by three children; Larry (Linda) Beouy, Terry (Darlene) Beouy and Sharon (Leonard) Ziegler of Tipton; along with five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Herbert Allen and Wayne Allen; and sisters, Eva Crouse and Edna Haisley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St. in Fairmount. A graveside service with the Rev. Alexander Soultz officiating will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Vinson Cemetery in Summitville.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Building Fund, 340 Mill St, Tipton, IN 46072 or the Marion Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 45952

