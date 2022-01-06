Drew Mitchell Shepard, 37, of Bloomington, and formerly of Elwood, passed away Jan. 1, 2022 of a brief illness.

Drew went to heaven to be with his grandparents, Ron Shepard, Myrtle Hunt, Ruth Ballinger and nephew, Ralph M. Shepard III.

He was born Oct. 12, 1984.

He is survived by his father, Ralph “Mitch” Shepard (Rhonda) of Elwood; mother, Jackie Hazelbaker of Dandridge, Tenn.; daughter, Karissa; son, Dawson; and stepson, David Blackford of Elwood; brother, Ralph Jr., niece, Shibhon Shepard, both of Gilbert, Ariz; brother, Reese Shepard, and nieces, Avalynn, Guineviere and Lovella, all of Bloomington, Ind.; sister, Adreanne Tiller and nieces, Lexi and Kaylan and nephews, Haden and Nathaniel, all of Mississippi; niece, Summer Tiller and great-niece, Janiah of Bloomington, Ind.; sister, Brandi Shepard, niece, Ansleigh, and nephew, Trenton, all of Indiana.

Drew had a big heart and never turned away from anyone in need.

He was greatly loved and will forever be missed and loved by family and many friends.

Per Drew’s wishes, cremation was chosen.

A memorial service will be announced by a later date.