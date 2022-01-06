ELWOOD – Beth Annette Moser, age 62, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis after a blessed life and year-long battle against Leukemia.

She was born Aug. 27, 1959, in Elwood, the daughter of Robert and Joan (Summers) Meyer. Beth graduated in 1977 from Madison-Grant High School before attending college.

She married her soulmate, John E. Moser, on Oct. 16, 1981, and they shared over 40 years of marriage together.

Beth was an accredited Jewelry Professional and co-owner of Moser Jewelers in Tipton as well as the former Elwood store, and she retired in 2021. She also formerly worked at Security Bank in Elwood and Summers Dairy.

Beth was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Elwood and she had a deep Christian faith. She completed the Emmaus Walk and later served on Emmaus Walk teams for others.

Beth took pride in her community and enjoyed seeing progress and improvement. She formerly served on the board of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce as well as the Elwood Y.M.C.A.

Beth never met a stranger and was known for her positive outlook on life. She was a mentor in the Elwood Kid’s Hope program for 10 years and formerly served on the board of the St. Vincent Mercy Hospital Foundation. She was an avid sports fan and especially liked watching football and basketball. Beth was also an avid reader and enjoyed cooking for her family. She and John enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and overseas for many years. She enjoyed nothing more than planning the next adventure. Beth will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and sister. Her large family will miss her deeply.

Beth’s family includes her husband, John Moser of Elwood; son, Joel (Madison) Moser of Indianapolis; nine siblings, Mick (Suzanne) Meyer of Atlanta, Dan (Cindy) Meyer of Elwood, Jack (Jane) Meyer of Payne, Ohio, Barbara (Don) Pine of Fort Wayne, Becky (Randy) Robinson of Muncie, Peggy Bryan of Anderson, Mary (Carl) Kidd of Muncie, Sue (Kenny) Clouser of Noblesville and Judy Speer of Elwood; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Greg (Barbara) Moser, Tom (Becky) Moser and Ted (Debbie) Moser; and grand-dog, “Mobu.”

Beth was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steven Meyer; and brother-in-law, Ted Bryan.

A private funeral service will be at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home on Monday with the Rev. Cindy Osgood and Pastor Roberta Cook officiating. A video link of the funeral will be available on Beth’s obituary page at www.copherfeslermay.com after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the First United Methodist Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.